Based on the rousing true story of newsboys who strike against unfair conditions in turn-of-the century New York City, this Disney film became a Tony Award-winning Broadway hit. Featuring a score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors), book by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots) and exhilarating dancing, this musical delivers a timeless message about fighting for what’s right. Perfect for the whole family.