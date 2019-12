Login or Reset Password submit Oklahoma!







One of the most influential and triumphant musicals in history! In 1943, Oklahoma! broke ground for seamlessly integrating song and dance into its story of a young farm girl and her two suitors. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and numerous Tony Awards, Oklahoma! features a gorgeous Rodgers & Hammerstein score with such unforgettable songs as “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” and “Oklahoma.”