Music by Marc Shaiman Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O’Donnell Based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters Orchestrations by Harold Wheeler Arrangements by Marc Shaiman

You can’t stop the beat in this big, bold, beloved story of a teenager’s triumphant transformation from social outcast to TV star who fights for everyone’s rights. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this family-friendly show set in 1960s Baltimore is filled with exuberant dancing and infectious music. Ages 9 and up.

“Endearing! Deliriously tuneful songs!” – New York Times “Blockbuster! Relentlessly upbeat!” – NY Magazine “Infectious jubilation! Sweet, infinitely spirited!” – Variety Magazine “Sheer brilliance!” – Chicago Tribune