Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz Book by Roger O. Hirson Originally produced on the Broadway stage by Stuart Ostrow Directed on the Broadway stage by Bob Fosse Theo Ending Originally Conceived In 1998 By Mitch Sebastian This unforgettable, iconic musical from the creator of Wicked and Godspell has inspired generations of theatregoers. The five-time Tony Award-winning show follows Pippin's search to live an extraordinary life and find his "corner of the sky," while learning that true happiness is more complicated than he thought. Ages 13 and up. "Truly dazzling! Inestimably clever!" – Chicago Tribune "Astonishing.... Dazzling and awe-inspiring." – The New York Times "Everything you could dream of in a musical…extraordinary!" – New York Daily News "Pure theatrical bliss!" – Variety "Extraordinary music theatre!" – Daily News